Franklin County Fuel Thieves Sought by Deputies

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is advising farm and rural ag operators to closely monitor their fuel supplies.

Two suspects have stolen fuel from 2 locations in broad daylight.

The FCSO did not specify the exact locations and dates of the thefts, but said the two suspects arrived in a smaller compact SUV, possibly an Acura early 2000\s MDX-looking vehicle.

They appear to know where to go directly to the fuel pumps, they filled multiple gas cans before speeding away.

Fuel thieves vehicle (FCSO)

The most recent theft images have been provided by the FCSO. Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity, especially around farm fuel areas, is urged to call 911 immediately.