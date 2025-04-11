Franklin County Fuel Thief Identified, Captured Thanks to Tips

One of the tips, while not the 'biggest' one, was that the man was wearing virtually the exact same type of coveralls worn by the suspect on surveillance video.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Identifies, captures, fuel thief

Around March 20th, we reported the FCSO was searching for several suspects in connection with multiple fuel thefts from several rural Franklin County farming operations.

The suspects were captured on camera driving an Acura MDX- SUV -looking vehicle. They filled multiple large gas cans, making off with a lot of fuel.

Now, the FCSO says because of tips and other information from the public, the primary suspect has been identified and captured. The FCSO says the suspect has been positively identified and charged.

The FCSO thanked the area citizens for keeping their eyes open, and for the tips that led to his apprehension.

Depending on the value of the total amount of fuel taken, the suspect could be facing significant felony charges. The investigation continues.