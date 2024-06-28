Franklin County Fends Off Cyber-Attack Thursday

Franklin County officials released information Friday afternoon about a cyber-attack attempt made on the county's IT system.

Thursday, Franklin County IT team able to ward off attempt

No time was given, but County Commissioners said the county's computer system was the subject of an attack on Thursday.

County IT workers implemented counter-measures and systems designed to counter the attempt and the hackers were unsuccessful. According to the county they also notified a variety of authorities, including the WA Secretary of State, Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and others.

Get our free mobile app

No breach occurred and no data was lost. Authorities continue to investigate the situation.