Franklin County Farmworker Struck, Injured by Stray Bullet

A bizarre incident has left a Franklin County farmworker with a minor injury to their leg.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports random shooting

Around 7:15 AM Thursday morning, Franklin County Deputies were called to a stretch of Martindale Road about a farmworker who had been shot. The location is about two miles east of the edge of Pasco.

The FCSO says the person was working in an orchard when they were struck in the leg by a .22 caliber bullet. Fortunately, they were not seriously wounded but did require a trip to an area hospital to have the slug removed.

FCSO officials say this was an accident, no criminal intent as far as they can tell, but they remind people if they are discharging firearms to follow proper safety precautions:

"1) Treat EVERY firearm as if it were loaded.

2) Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target.

3) Know your target, and what is in line and beyond your target. (Have a good backstop)

4)Never point a firearm at something you are not willing to destroy."

The investigation does continue, anyone who may have more information, they are urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.