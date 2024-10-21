Franklin County Drug Driver Blows Up Car Trying to Flee Deputies

A suspect who tried to outrun Franklin County Deputies ended up pushing his car a little too far.

Deputies pursue vehicle north of Pasco

Over the weekend, Franklin County Deputies came across the driver of his car, who was driving recklessly on Pasco Kahlotus Road near Jake Road, about 8 miles northeast of Pasco.

Deputies pursued the driver, who tried to outrun them, but Officer said the suspect pushed his car beyond its limits, and he drove it "beyond the breaking point" causing it to fail.

Gun found in car (FCSO)

With assistance from the Washington State Patrol and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the driver was apprehended without incident.

Inside the car investigators found drug paraphernalia, as well as a lot of stolen property, other drugs, and firearms. The investigation continues. No one was injured in the incident.