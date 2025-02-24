Franklin County Doctor’s License Restricted by WA State

When a physicians license is restricted, they can still practice in WA, they can still practice, but there are limits on what procedures and treatments they can administer.

Dr. Jon M.R. Mundall's license restricted.

A Connell-based Doctor in Franklin County has had his license restricted by the WA State Medical Commission.

Hypothyroid is a condition involving the thyroid gland, where it doesn't produce enough thyroid, which helps control metabolism, growth and development. In adults it can often result in lack of energy and sluggishness.

The WA State Medical Commission said in court papers Dr. Mundall treated six patients between 2015 and 2023 for this issue, but did not properly oversee or maintain care to ensure they were getting correct treatment. In several cases, he allegedly failed to adequately monitor the patients' thyroid levels, and sometimes prescribed excessive amounts of thyroid drugs.

In one case, the prescription contributed to a stroke suffered by a patient, Dr. Mundall had prescribed thyroid when the person's levels were near normal. The WA Medical Commission said the prescription contributed to that stroke. He was also accused of properly monitoring their progress with tests.

The WA Medical Commission laid out the limitations for the Doctor:

"Dr. Mundall is prohibited from diagnosing, managing, and treating thyroid disorders.

Mundall must refer patients with suspected thyroid disorder to a physician who is board certified in endocrinology, internal medicine, or family medicine."

The WMC says this restriction also applies to his practicing in Spokane, is pending possible further disciplinary actions.