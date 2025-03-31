Franklin County Deputies Seeking Connell Gun Theft Suspects [VIDEO]
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads to ID and locate suspects involved in some thefts near Connell.
Video released of the suspects at the scene
The thefts occurred on property near Connell on Tuesday, March 18th, the FCSO says the suspects, who are believed to be teens or young males, allegedly prowled several vehicles and stole a rifle from one of them.
The incidents occurred between 12:45 and 1 AM, and they were captured on video. The FCSO has released two clips of the suspects, anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
The FCSO did not say if they currently have any leads on the suspects.
