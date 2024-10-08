Franklin County Deputies Recover Male Body North of Pasco
Due to the nature of the investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says no further details will be released yet.
Male remains found north of Pasco
The FCSO on Tuesday released information that on Saturday, Oct,. 5th they were called to what was described as a "remote" area north of Pasco, about some remains that might be human.
The FCSO, along with Washington State Patrol investigators and the Coroner, confirmed the remains are male.
The ID of the person will be released once relatives have been notified, the investigation continues.
