Franklin County Deputies Nab 5 DUI Suspects Saturday

DUI incidents are not unusual for law enforcement, but Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office had five that all had their own strange circumstances.

One impaired driver told Deputies they were having a diabetic episode.

These are not in any particular order.

Highway 395 near SR 17 saw a truck driver who was traveling north in the southbound lanes. Not only was the truck weaving but the driver had a heavily damaged windshield. Deputies assisted WSP with the arrest.

Another Deputy on patrol near Basin City found a car in a rocky ditch near the intersection of Road 170 and Bailie Road. The driver was arrested, Deputies were kind enough to give his passengers (who were not drunk) a ride into town.

Another driver who was near Taylor Flats and Elm Road north of Pasco was weaving badly, and when pulled over, told Deputies they were having a "diabetic" episode. Officers quickly discerned that was not true (the suspect was not a diabetic) and they were arrested. It didn't help they refused field sobriety tests.

Get our free mobile app

Another driver was arrested near Road 170 and Glade Road North, after they crashed into four parked vehicles alongside the road.

And finally, a Deputy who was just wrapping up a DUI incident, saw another weaving driver near Court St. and 22nd Ave, conducted a traffic stop and made the arrest.