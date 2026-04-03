Over the last few months, Franklin County Deputies have been investigating a growing string of copper and copper wire thefts from area irrigation systems.

Now, an Arrest Has Been Made

A number of years ago, copper thefts were all too common, especially from large center pivot irrigation systems in our region. Despite safeguards and crackdowns regarding what recyclers are allowed to take in, the thefts are coming back.

READ MORE: Grant County Suspects Busted for Copper Theft at Substation

Now Detectives say they've arrested a suspect for this series of damaging thefts. 35-year-old Ricardo Perez-Ventura of Pasco was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges. Authorities say he damaged numerous irrigation systems, tearing into them looking for copper wire and parts.

Although the amount he obtained was not significant, the FCSO says he caused a total of over $90,000 in damages to the large irrigation systems.

Ventura is facing at least six felony and misdemeanor charges. Authorities continue to urge rural residents and famers to make sure they equip as many of their operations with surveillance cameras and other security systems as possible.

Additional Patrols Being Added in Rural Areas

The FCSO says whenever possible more patrols in rural areas are being added for the time being.

Copper and Wire Theft Re-Approaching Epidemic Levels, Say Telecom Businesses

Comcast and other telecommunication companies are reporting increasing thefts of wire spools and other tech from construction sites, one company has even put up signs and stamped their products with signs saying there's no copper in the wires, and it's not worth stealing.