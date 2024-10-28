Franklin County Chase Suspect Crashes After ‘Suicide by Cop’ Threat

Franklin and Adams County Deputies, along with Pasco Police, apprehended a woman who led officers on a chase.

The woman had threatened suicide by cop

Sunday evening, a 911 call alerted dispatchers about a 25-year-old woman who was driving north from Franklin to Adams County. The driver, in a dark BMW, was said to be armed with a shotgun, and had allegedly threatened to initiate a confrontation with law enforcement, or 'suicide by cop.'

Just over the Franklin County line into Adams County, the ACSO says the car crashed into a field, and Natalie Ingrid Malek Parsadanian of Finley, was arrested.

She is now facing Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft Charges by way of Pasco Police. The investigation continues. An online jail report reveals she was reportedly facing, at the time of her booking, Felony Harassment, Motor Vehicle Theft, Assault 2 and Robbery 1 charges.