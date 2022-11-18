Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds

Franklin County Courthouse (Google street view) Franklin County Courthouse (Google street view) loading...

Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money.

Franklin, and Adams county each net $50K

The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.

According to the Department of Commerce:

"Adams County – $50,000 grant to the City of Othello for the “Economic Feasibility Study and Marketing Plan” that will assist the Othello community in expanding its economy. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local funds.

Franklin County – $50,000 grant to the City of Pasco for the “Comprehensive Economic Development Strategic Plan” to help the city and region better plan and respond to continued growth and development. CERB funds are matched by $50,000 in local resources."

The funding is contingent on these communicates completing certain goals and objectives towards development. The program began in 1982, and since then has contributed $223 million across the state, with an estimated job growth impact of 39,000 permanent jobs.

Yakima County also received funding as well:

"Yakima County – $25 million loan and a $1.25 million grant to the Port of Sunnyside for the “Pacific Ag Project” consisting of construction of public utilities to include sanitary sewer, sanitary force main, sanitary sewer lift station, a water main for domestic and fire flow, stormwater, and roadway improvements extended to the site. An estimated 55 FTE are estimated to be created by this project. CERB funds leveraged $80 million in private investment by Pacific Ag, for a facility to produce renewable natural gas from agricultural waste that will then be injected into the interstate natural gas pipeline. CERB funds are matched by $4.7 million in local resources."

DOC did not immediately say when the funds will be made available, but it's expected very soon.