Former Western WA US Attorney To Run for Attorney General?

According to various reports, including The Center Square, a former US Attorney for Western Washington could be eyeing the Attorney General position.

US Attorney submits resignation

US Attorney for Western WA, Nicholas Brown was appointed to his position in October of 2021 by the Biden Administration.

According to the US Department of Justice:

(he) "served from 2007 to 2013 as an Assistant United States Attorney in Western Washington, handling a wide variety of criminal cases. From 2013 to 2017, U.S. Attorney Brown served as General Counsel to Governor Jay Inslee. "

The Center Square reports Brown did not specifically address his future plans but apparently, there are strong indications he will run for the Attorney General's seat.

Current AG Bob Ferguson has thrown his hat into the ring for Governor. If Brown does choose to run, he would challenge the only other candidate to openly voice they are seeking the AG position, Democrat State Senator Manka Dhingra.