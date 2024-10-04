Former Seattle Tech Worker Given 30-Year Child Sex Abuse Sentence

The former tech worker was found guilty during her trial in 2023, now the sentence has finally been handed down.

Seattle worker found to be 'hosting' a child porn website

According to court records and MyNorthwest.com, 40-year-old Shabnam Dawn Pilisuk was not only accused of molesting an 11-year-old child, but investigators discovered a website on her computer that discussed incest and child abuse, and she was the founder and operator of the site.

She was convicted of five felony charges, related to the crimes, which landed her the 30-year prison term. According to MyNorthwest:

"In March 2019, Seattle Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Pilisuk’s Seattle home, seizing electronic devices that contained images of child sexual abuse. In November 2021, a victim disclosed abuse that began when the child was 11 years old."

The formal convictions were aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12, production of child pornography, two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and possession of child pornography, according to MyNorthwest.

Prosecutors had asked originally for a 45-year-term, but she was given 30. Pilisuk had been in custody since her arrest, before her trial.