Former Pasco Adult Home Owner Charged with Misconduct

The Washington State Department of Health's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division has filed misconduct charges against a former adult family homeowner.

Woman accused of unprofessional conduct

The adult family homeowner, identified by DOH as Yesenia Adi Chavez, according to DOH, was listed in their statement of findings papers as the owner of the Himalaya Adult Family home in Pasco. According to opencorporates.com and other sources the adult family home was located at 5614 Rio Grande Lane in Pasco. The business is now listed as administratively dissolved as of February, 2023.

DOH claims in November, 2021, a Himalaya patient who had cancer was taken to an area hospital suffering from sepsis (a serious bacterial infection) resulting from poor wound care. After being treated, the patient was returned to Himalaya with instructions to contact Hospice if their condition did not improve.

DOH says Hospice was not contacted and the patient later died. They were not discovered for 12 hours after the last contact with Himalaya staff. The county coroner reported what DOH papers said were "deplorable" conditions of the patient's injuries.

A similar but non-fatal incident involving another patient was reported in April 2022. A DSHS investigation revealed at least 7 patients at the home were left unsupervised for hours, without access to food, exercise, Diabetes monitoring, and other allegations.

The June 8th DOH report cites Chavez with unprofessional conduct, which DOH says includes incompetence and negligence or malpractice that can harm a patient or lead to an unreasonable risk they may be harmed.

DOH says her license is currently expired.