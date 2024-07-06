Former KSD Security Guard Facing Kidnapping Charges

A 26-year-old former Kennewick School District worker is being held in the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for kidnapping.

Man linked to disappearance of teen boy who was later found

Kennewick Police say a 14-year-old juvenile teen who was last seen by his family June 25th has been safely found, and an adult who appears to have helped him run away is in jail.

Get our free mobile app

Anohelico T. Caulder, a former KSD security worker, is being investigated for potential kidnapping charges for his role in the teen's disappearance.

July 3rd, after the teen was reported missing, he was discovered to have been in company of Caulder. He knew the boy because he was the former security guard at the teen's middle school. Caulder, who lives in West Richland, was contacted on July 3rd by Police at his new place of work, but the boy was not there, nor was he at his home. According to KPD:

"With the assistance of the FBI, investigators determined the juvenile was in Gresham, Oregon after being dropped off there by Caulder on July 2nd, 2024. We provided this information to the Gresham Police Department who quickly located the juvenile safe in Gresham at about 11:30pm where they took custody of the juvenile and reunited the juvenile with parents.

Through investigation it was determined Caulder transported the juvenile to Oregon at the juvenile's request so the juvenile could catch a train to California. Caulder had provided the juvenile personal items, food and cash."

Caulder was placed in the Benton County Jail on a 72 hour investigative hold for 2nd Degree Kidnapping.