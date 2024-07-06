Former KSD Security Guard Facing Kidnapping Charges
A 26-year-old former Kennewick School District worker is being held in the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for kidnapping.
Man linked to disappearance of teen boy who was later found
Kennewick Police say a 14-year-old juvenile teen who was last seen by his family June 25th has been safely found, and an adult who appears to have helped him run away is in jail.
Anohelico T. Caulder, a former KSD security worker, is being investigated for potential kidnapping charges for his role in the teen's disappearance.
July 3rd, after the teen was reported missing, he was discovered to have been in company of Caulder. He knew the boy because he was the former security guard at the teen's middle school. Caulder, who lives in West Richland, was contacted on July 3rd by Police at his new place of work, but the boy was not there, nor was he at his home. According to KPD: