Wednesday afternoon, November 25th, the Kennewick Police Department and City of Kennewick announced the passing of former Chief Ken Hohenberg. The shocking news came just a short time after he'd stepped away from his position with the Port of Kennewick.

Hohenberg's Police Career Spanned 44 years

Starting as a cadet in 1970 with the Richland Police Department, Hohenberg, he was hired by KPD in 1978, eventually rising to Chief of Police in 2003.

He served a plethora of roles in the Department, and he steered KPD through some of its biggest growth and challenges.

According to KPD, He Kept Very Busy

"He helped pioneer the Kennewick Police Foundation and its Community Care Fund, which allows officers to use donations to help provide people in need with a bit of hope. For the last eight years as Police Chief, he also served as a City of Kennewick Assistant City Manager and was the Kennewick Fire Chief for a short time. Chief Hohenberg served as Chief of Police for 18 years, retiring in 2022."

Following his retirement, he ran for a Port Commissioner position in 2022, won, and began his six-year term. However, multiple sources reported he recently stepped down Sept. 1st due to an undisclosed illness. The Port indicated he wanted to spend more time with family, but he did have health issues--the nature of which were not disclosed.

He is survived by his wife Trish, two daughters, and an number of grandchldren.

As a member of the media, I found him to be straightforward, transparent, and worked well with others while still being able to state, defend and usually accomplish what he felt was best for the safety and community of Kennewick.