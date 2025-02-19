Former Grant County Fire Chief Could be Facing Embezzlement Charges

The former chief of one of Grant County's 15 fire districts could be facing criminal charges related to money theft and embezzlement.

The former chief accused of $30K in theft

The Grant County Sheriff's Office announced they've wrapped up an investigation into former GCFD 4 Chief Kevin Whitaker, and say the findings have been forwarded to the county prosecutor for possible charges. GCFD 4 serves the Warden area.

The GCSO began to investigate in November of 2024 when the Grant County Fire 4 Board of Commissioners found discrepancies in their financial records. They included issues with the District's bank, petty cash, and credit card accounts.

Between October of 2022 and November of last yea,r Whitaker forced the signatures of the District Secretary and Commissioners at least 150 times on 102 checks, then deposited a total of $30,000 into the District's petty cash account.

Get our free mobile app

This was done to maintain the petty cash account, after Whitaker allegedly used the money to help cover debts he had from a gambling problem. He was placed on administrative leave in November, and then separated later that month.

The GCSO says the county prosecutor is looking at potential multiple charges of theft and forgery