Former Fire Chief, Adams County Official, Sought for Fraud and More

Hatton is not a place many have been to, but now it's the subject of a significant manhunt.

Adams County Deputies looking for former Official

Hatton, 9 miles north of Connell and just over the Adams County line, has about 85-90 people in its unincorporated area, but still has a town council and a town mayor.

In 2023, concerned citizens brought to the attention of the Adams County Sheriff some financial and other discrepancies and claims that then Town Clerk and Fire Chief Jared Potts was allegedly involved.

Information was gathered and an investigation was launched by the State Auditor's Office. The audit confirmed that Potts was guilty of misappropriation of town funds. Wednesday, June 4th. Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in nearby Lind, and found various items that belonged to the town, including a $33,000 Fire Department Defibrillator. Officers also found at least 70 pieces of mail at the home, believed to be inhabited by Potts, who is known to work for the USPS. The mail was intended for various persons in Adams and Grant Counties.

They also found several checks made payable to the Town of Hatton. However, Potts was nowhere to be found. The ACSO says he's known to frequent the two counties, and is believed to have contacts in Lincoln County, west of Spokane.

The charges he is facing are, according to the ACSO: (suspicion of)

• "Theft in the First Degree • Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree • Seven (7) Counts of Mail Theft"

Arrest warrants have been served, if you spot Potts, call (509) 659-1122. All leads can be anonymous. The dollar amount of the embezzlement from the Town of Hatton was not released by Officials.

