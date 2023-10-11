Former Congresswoman Will Run for WA Public Lands Commissioner

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Besides Governor Jay Inslee, now another long-time Democratic fixture in WA state will not seek another term. Hilary Franz, who announced she is running for Governor, had also said she won't seek a third term as Public Lands Commissioner.

Former US Congresswoman will seek the seat

Jamie Herrera Beutler, who served the 3rd Congressional District from 2012 to 2023, announced Wednesday she will seek the Public Lands Commission.

According to a statement released by Beutler:

“I spent a dozen years in Congress fighting for more resources to responsibly manage our forests, remove the dead and diseased trees that serve as fuel for the fires that plague us every summer and quickly fight the fires that do occur. I’ll do the same as Lands Commissioner.”

Beutler lost her Congressional seat in the 2022 blanket primary to GOP Challenger Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Glusenkamp Perez. She was one of 10 GOP House members who voted in favor of the post-presidency impeachment of Donald Trump, which many experts say resulted in her being ousted by voters.

Franz, who has served as Lands Commissioner since 2017, is one of 3 Democrats seeking to replace Inslee, who will not seek another term. The others are Senator Mark Mullet (D) and WA AG Bob Ferguson.

Beutler's announcement brings the number of Public Lands candidates to six, five of them Democrats.