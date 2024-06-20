Former CNBC Financial Analyst-Investor Arrested in WA For Major Fraud

A former financial analyst and investor who was on the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitive list since 2021 has been captured.

Man was located and arrested in Port Orchard, WA June 15th. James Arthur McDonald, age 52, was the Chief Investment Officer and CEO of a pair of California-based companies, Hercules Investments LLC, and Index Strategy Advisors Inc.

MyNorthwest.com reported according to CNBC, McDonald appeared on several financial shows as a "paid contributor" on the network in 2020-2021.

According to Fox Business and other sources, McDonald began to have serious financial troubles in 2020, when he lost millions of dollars of Hercules investment money. He had adopted a risky "short" position, that used investments to bet against the health of the US economy and post-Covid recovery.

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"McDonald projected that the COVID-19 pandemic and the election would result in major selloffs that would cause the stock market to drop," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. "When the market decline didn’t occur, Hercules clients lost between $30 million and $40 million. By December 2020, Hercules clients were complaining to company employees about the losses in their accounts."

Then in early 2021 he solicited several million dollars from investors for what was supposed to be a capital investment for Hercules. However he misrepresented what the funds were for.

"In total, the Securities and Exchange Commission said McDonald "raised more than $5.1 million from 23 investors and clients, and misappropriated more than $2.9 million of those funds for personal expenses and Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors."

Officials did not say how he was located, but he was tracked down to a resident in Port Orchard, WA, and was arrested June 15th. Prior to his disappearance he had deactivated his phone and other digital communication equipment and indicated to other people he might "vanish." He avoided capture for nearly four years. If convicted on all the charges, he could get 20 years.