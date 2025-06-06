Former Adams Fire Chief-Clerk Surrenders, Girlfriend Still Sought

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a man wanted for theft, mail theft and other crimes is in custody.

Adams Officials still seeking his girlfriend, charged with criminal assistance

Jared Matthew Potts, who was the former town clerk and fire chief in Hatton, WA, just north of Connell, has surrendered to authorities. He walked into the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Ritzville Thursday afternoon.

In 2023, the state auditor launched an investigation following accusations from town citizens about possible mismanagement by Potts. A few days ago, Deputies searched a home in Lind and found a $33,000 defibrillator, 70 pieces of stolen mail, and checks made out to the Town of Hatton. It's an unincorporated area of about 90 people 9 miles north of Connell.

The ACSO say his girlfriend, 27-year-old Whisper Cassady, is wanted for potential rendering criminal assistance. She was seen in Kennewick Thursday driving a silver Chevy Malibu with Washington license plate CHI1753.

Potts is being held in the Adams County Jail on charges including Theft in the First Degree, Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree, and seven counts of Mail Theft. After leaving his Hatton positions he worked for the USPS.

If anyone sees Cassady, call the ACSO at (509) 659-1122. The ACSO has not revealed the dollar amount of the alleged financial mismanagement by Potts in Hatton.

