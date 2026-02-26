Major Ford Truck-SUV Recall Over Brake Lights, Trailer Controls –4.38 Million Units

Ford Motors has issued a recall that affect at least 4.38 million trucks and SUV's. It has to do with brake lights, trailer lights and brakes.

Ford Says Recall Affects Models Between 2021 and Present

According to sources, including WHAM-TV, the issue stems from a defective trailer control module, that if it fails, could knock out brake and trailer lights and their brakes.

Ford says the software defect could cause trailer (camping or otherwise) lights not to work, brake lights not working, and worst of all, the actual braking mechanisms on the trailer won't be activated--creating a serious safety hazard.

Get our free mobile app

Ford estimates about 1 percent of the 4.38 million units have exhibited or shown the defect. WHAM-TV and other sources compiled a list of the affected models:

"...2021-2026 F-150, 2022-2026 Super Duty trucks (F-250-600), 2024-2026 Ranger, 2022-2026 Expedition, 2022-2026 Navigator, 2022-2026 Maverick, and 2026 Transit vehicles."

If you own one of these models, you can check with your local Ford dealer, and notifications are being mailed to all known registered owners and purchasers.

Ford said the defect usually occurs when the vehicle is started, and the control module stops 'talking' to the rest of the vehicle's computerized control systems.

What Are Some Potential Warning Signs of The Failure?

Some models may flash indicators on the dashboard about the problem, a message reading “Trailer Brake Module Fault” may flash on the dashboard. Also, when a trailer is hooked up to the vehicle, a much more rapid than normal clicking or blinking of the turn signals is another potential indicator.

This rapid flash is similar to many other vehicles that alert drivers about burned out taillights by making the signal impulse very rapid--often twice as 'fast' as a normal turn signal. It's that way on my Dodge pickup.

Ford says on or around March 17th. the digital fix should be widely available.