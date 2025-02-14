Footprints in Snow ‘Doom’ Benton County Wanted Passenger

Early Friday morning Mother Nature, and a drone, helped Benton County Deputies locate a wanted suspect.

The Traffic stop in Finley took place just after 3:50 AM

A Deputy on patrol in the Finley area early Friday morning spotted a vehicle that committed a driving violation, and pulled them over. Because of the snow, the driver pulled into a resident's driveway, instead of alongside the road.

Just before the patrol car could pull in as well, the male passenger got out of the car and walked away. The Deputy focused first on the driver, the reason for the stop in the first place. During that encounter, the Officer was able to learn the ID of the passenger, and they were wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

Several Deputies followed the man's tracks in the snow, and they led to a fence that bordered a commercial property that housed a lot of construction vehicles and equipment. Using their aerial drone, equipped with infrared vision, Deputies were able to locate the man, who tried who hide inside an unlocked vehicle inside the compound.

He was arrested on his outstanding warrants, as well as trespassing, vehicle prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.