Foodies Burglar Tells Cops Restaurant is His Home, Entitled to Drink at Bar

The man was sitting at a table having a drink, like anyone else...except it was after 3 AM.

Man found inside Foodies, drinking up their liquor

Around 3:11 AM Saturday morning, an alarm sent Kennewick Police to Foodie's Restaurant on Paul Parish Drive (formerly Columbia Park Trail) in Columbia Park.

When they arrived they found an open door, and inside a man was sitting at a table, drinking. The suspect, identified as Fredy Basurto-Basurto, was highly intoxicated according to Officers. He tried telling them Foodies was his home, and he was entitled to drink from the bar.

KPD said his level of "intoxication" led to his clouded judgement. He's facing a variety of charges.

KPD said they advise businesses to install alarms and video security systems, as they greatly help law enforcement catch would-be burglars.

