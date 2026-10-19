The Yakima County Sherifff's Office says Flock, or ALPR cameras, helped them and other agencies locate a wanted dangerous suspect.

The Man Was Located After a Traffic Stop

ALPR or automated license plate reader cameras, help law enforcement locate vehicles that are stolen, tied to crimes, missing persons and more.

The YCSO says the suspecdt, whose name was not released, was apprehended following a traffic stop when his vehicle registered a 'hit' from an ALPR.

Deputies Were Able to Grab Him

A recent traffic stop resulted in his arrest. He was wanted on warrants from 3 law enforcement agencies. His crimes included 4th degree Domestic Violence, DUI, and an Animal Cruelty charge, along with others.

Unfortunately, the YCSO learned the suspect posted bail, and now evidence shows he's fled to Mexico, still facing the outstanding warrants.

However, the YCSO says it was less likely he would have been located and apprehended without the camera assistance.

How Many Flock-ALPR-related Arrests in WA?

It's believed since the widespread use of Flock and ALPR cameras came about a few years ago, the numbers are in the hundreds, if not low thousands. However, WA state does not have a database that tracks arrests directly related to the use of cameras.