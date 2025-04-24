Fleeing Suspect Dies in Violent Moses Lake Crash

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three suspects involved in a violent assault and imprisonment.

The Wednesday incident led to a traffic death

the GCSO and Moses Lake Police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said three suspects, 2 female and one male, had assaulted her around 4:30 AM at a home in the area of 4900 block of Road L.9-Northeast.

The victim, whom Officers said knew her attackers, was beaten, pistol-whipped and held against her will for 2 hours before the suspects left. Officers were able to get information from her and link it to known vehicles they drove.

Later that morning, Deputies spotted the vehicle at a fast-food drive-through on Wheeler Road in Moses Lake. After following the vehicle, they pulled it over and the 2 women, identified as 36-year-old Champagne Garza and 30-year-old Becky Avalos, gave up. However, the man, identified as 38-year-old Horsley Sohappy, jumped into the driver's seat and sped off.

He headed toward the Lakeshore Driver overpass over I-90, but then struck a utility pole after failing to negotiate a curve. The vehicle plowed through a fence hitting the pole.

Sohappy was pronounced dead at the scene, the two female suspects are facing multiple charges in the Grant County Jail.