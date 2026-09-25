This video from Spokane County Sheriff's Air 2 chopper shows how they helped locate and apprehend a dangerous driving suspect, who crashed a stolen car from Idaho--and tried to keep driving.

The image in our story is from the video, the final capture of the suspect is circled in red.

The SCSO released footage and details this week about the September 18th incident, in which a man heading east on Interstate 90 was in a car reported stolen. The SCSO says the man crashed into the median, but despite the car catching fire, he kept going.

The Man Kept Driiving Even Though the Hood Keep Popping Up.

Around 8:40 PM Deputies and Air 2 were advised about the crash. The blue sedan had plowed into the median, and reports from other drivers said flames were seen coming from underneath. But then, the driver, identified as 28-year-old James D. Bridges, pulled back into the highway.

He kept heading east, before finally taking the Garden Springs Exit. He tried to speed up, but the hood kept popping up and blocking his view. He finally wrecked again and fled into a nearby field.

Air 2 Kept him Under Surveillance

The SCSO says Bridges kept moving, across fields, and at one point went through a small trailer park. He is believed to have crawled under one of the units in an effort to escape, but Air 2 kept up with him, using infrared and their blinding spotlight to track him.

Finally, near the 5300 block of West Lawton Road, Bridges stopped in the middle of a field, and raised his hands. A pair of Deputies approached him and made the arrest. He is now facing a laundry list of charges related to the car theft and incident.