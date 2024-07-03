Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, there are fishing changes on the Columbia near the Hanford Reach.

WDFW makes changes

According to information released by WDFW:

"Changes year from 2023 to 2024 for Columbia River from Interstate-182 Bridge at Richland upstream to 650 feet below Priest Rapids Dam.

Action: Closes retention of adult Chinook salmon on Columbia River from Columbia Point to Priest Rapids Dam beginning July 3.

Species affected: Chinook salmon.

Effective dates, locations, and salmon rules:

Columbia River from Columbia Point (1/3 mile downstream of I-182 Bridge at Richland) to I-182 Bridge at Richland: July 3 through July 15, 2024. Minimum size is 12 inches. Daily limit is six (6) including no more than four (4) sockeye. Release all salmon other than sockeye and hatchery jack Chinook. Open only to bank fishing with hand-casted lines from shore on the west (Richland) side of the river when fishing for salmon. Closed to angling for salmon from a vessel and to salmon fishing from shore on the east (Pasco) side of the river.

Reason for action: The recreational allocation of summer Chinook salmon below Priest Rapids Dam has been met, given the current run size.

Additional information: Chinook that are 24 inches or greater in length are classified as adult. Anglers can use two poles when fishing for salmon with the Two-Pole Endorsement. Night closure in effect for salmon.

Information contact: Todd Miller, District 4 Fish Biologist, 509-545-2284 (Pasco) or Yakima regional office at 509-575-2740 (email TeamYakima@dfw.wa.gov) for information on sport fishing downstream of Priest Rapids Dam."

For more information go to the WDFW website.