Franklin County Brush Fire Triggered by…Fireworks?!?

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say a fireworks complaint led to multiple fire units responding to a fire.

Brush fire scorches acreage northeast of Pasco

Tuesday night, Deputies and Franklin County Fire units responded to the area near Taylor Flats and Oak Crest Roads, about a multi-acre brush fire.

Deputies had received a call from area residents about someone lighting off fireworks, which led to them catching the very dry vegetation on fire.

No damage or injuries were reported, but the FCSO reminds citizens that fireworks are not legal in the county. They are inside Pasco city limits, but only during the July 4 window of June 28th through July 5th. ALSO, they're not legal on or around the New Year Holiday.

Authorities didn't say if they have any leads on who the 'pyrotechnicians' are. People who set off fireworks illegally can face charges, including being required to pay for firefighting costs and/or damages.