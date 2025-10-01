Franklin County Brush Fire Triggered by&#8230;Fireworks?!?

Franklin County Brush Fire Triggered by…Fireworks?!?

Franklin County Sheriff media image release

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say a fireworks complaint led to multiple fire units responding to a fire.

   Brush fire scorches acreage northeast of Pasco

Tuesday night, Deputies and Franklin County Fire units responded to the area near Taylor Flats and Oak Crest Roads, about a multi-acre brush fire.

Deputies had received a call from area residents about someone lighting off fireworks, which led to them catching the very dry vegetation on fire.

No damage or injuries were reported, but the FCSO reminds citizens that fireworks are not legal in the county. They are inside Pasco city limits, but only during the July 4 window of June 28th through July 5th. ALSO, they're not legal on or around the New Year Holiday.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities didn't say if they have any leads on who the 'pyrotechnicians' are.  People who set off fireworks illegally can face charges, including being required to pay for firefighting costs and/or damages.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA