Fireworks Trigger 10 Acre Grant County Brush Fire

Fireworks are said to be the cause of a brush fire that charred land early Saturday.

Grant County fire burns 10 acres

Grant County Fire District 13 had just started the first day of summer they said, when they got a call about a brush fire in the 1300 block of SR 28 West, just south of Ephrata.

The GCFD says the calls came in around 1:33 AM and unit saw the fire burning alongside Highway 28, not far from the Desert Villa Mobile Park.

Swirling winds send the flames in several directions, but a total of 7 engines battled the fire and put it out successfully. Fire officials said they strongly suspect fireworks, but did not elaborate where they might have been set off, or who was responsible.

Fireworks are legal in some unincorporated areas of the county.

