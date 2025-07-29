Fireworks(!) Trigger Big Brush Fire, Destroy Shed Near Benton City

Benton County Sheriff's Office Benton County Sheriff's Office loading...

Illegal use of fireworks in WA state, and Benton County, especially in rural areas, can result in up to a $1,000-dollar fine. It's considered a misdemeanor. But if you cause a fire, then all bets are off.

Weekend fireworks fire destroys a shed near Benton City

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says fire crews responded to a number of blazes over the hot, dry weekend, but one of them involved fireworks.

The late-night fire set off a fast-moving natural cover fire that destroyed a storage shed, and singed an empty, unoccupied home.

The BCSO didn't say if they have any suspects, but people who end up starting a fire due to fireworks use, especially illegal, can end up being charged with a felony due to reckless burning. And often, they are hit with the cost of fighting the blaze.

No one was hurt in this incident, and the investigation continues. By the way, in case anyone need a reminder, the fireworks window in the County, and most of WA, ENDED 22 days ago.