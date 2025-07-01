A 45-year-old Pierce County Man and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing likely charges for an explosive firework that was thrown against a home in Pierce County, and exploded, doing damage. This image, from the victim's security camera, shows the bright white firework, just before it exploded.

The professional-grade firework was thrown from a moving vehicle

Saturday night around midnight a resident in Puyallup reported a very loud explosion just outside of their home. This image shows the aftermath of the blast, with debris swirling around.

Fireworks explodes against home (PCSO)

The victim knew the suspect vehicle, and it was later located by Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies, it was parked without any license plates.

The firework exploded against the side of the home, also damaging the front porch. Officers located the man who willingly agreed to talk to them, telling them "it was just a firework."

He was arrested, for a Class B Felony involving the use of the firework, and malicioius mischief. The 15-year-old was not initially arrested, but his information has been forwarded to the County Prosecutor to determine his role in the incident. No one was hurt. This video from the victim's security camera shows the firework being thrown from the car, landing, and then exploding against the home and deck.

