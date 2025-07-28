Adams County Fire Crews Battle Fast-Moving Wildfires
Adams County Fire crews battled multiple fires Saturday.
Adams County Fire District 2 battles blazes.
Around 10:48 AM Saturday, ACFD 2 was notified about a fast-moving stubble fire south of Lind, in Adams County.
At least one home was a 1 1/2 miles from the fire, Level 3 evacuations for the area where issued. But with coordinated efforts, the crews had the fires out or contained by 12:34 PM.
Franklin County Fire District 1, Adams County Fire District 7 and others came to the aid of the crew, and were able to beat down the fire. Area farmers also provided water tenders to assist as well.
The cause of the fire was not revealed.
