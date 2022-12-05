Fire Torches Multiple Cars at Walla Walla Parts Yard

Fire destroys vehicles at Walla Walla parts yard (Google street view) Fire destroys vehicles at Walla Walla parts yard (Google street view) loading...

Walla Walla Fire Investigators have not yet said what caused the early Monday morning blaze.

Fire does $50K worth of damage at Walla Walla auto parts and wrecking yard

Around 3:43 AM multiple fire units were dispatched to Kelty's Auto Parts at 250 West Rees Ave, for reports of a large fire.

According to Brendan Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews found at least 7 vehicles stacked in the wrecking-parts yard that was on fire. The yard has hundreds of cars, trucks, vans, SUV's and other vehicles that are used for parts.

The vehicles were on the north side of the parts yard, and while no buildings were threatened, additional vehicles were at risk.

Crews used both water and foam to beat back the blaze, due to what Koch said was the complexity of the stacked vehicles, additional units were mobilized. A total of 25 crew and 11 fire vehicles were used to finally get the fire completely out by 6 AM. They remained at the scene until 10 AM to ensure there were no hot spots.

Part of the difficulty in battling the fire was not only the stacked vehicles but flammable fluids that remained in the vehicles, which are used to pull parts from customers.

Koch says the estimated total property damage, mostly to the vehicles, is around $50K. Officials do not yet know what triggered the blaze.