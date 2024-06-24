Fire Sends Smoke Skyward from Kennewick Skipper’s Restuarant

Earlier Monday mid-morning, the eastbound lanes of Kennewick Ave in the 3300 block were closed as Kennewick Fire Crews responded to a fire.

Smoke was seen rising from Skipper's Restuarant

The eatery, located on the south side of the street at 3307 West Kennewick Ave. had not quite yet opened, their hours are listed as opening at 11 AM on weekdays,

White-grey smoke was seen rising from the roof of the building, Kennewick fire crews responded, but no other information has been released. The smoke was significant, but the flames did not appear to be visible.

Get our free mobile app

It is not known how many workers were inside at the time of the fire. More information is expected to be released soon.