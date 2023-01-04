Fire Guts Walla Walla Home Tuesday Night

Walla Walla Fire officials have resumed their investigation into the cause of a Tuesday night fire that badly damaged a home.

Initially, two people were thought to be inside

According to Brendan Koch, City Communications Director, Walla Walla City Fire crews, as well as WW County District 4 and College Place Fire responded to a residential blaze around 9:16 PM.

Crews who arrived at the home at 1806 Leonard Drive found a "well-involved" fire to the back of the single-story home. Initially, Koch says crews were told there might be two people inside, but no one was found. This is a google street view image of the address.

Get our free mobile app

Once it was secured, crews resumed battling back the blaze and had it under control about an hour from the time they arrived.

Investigation delayed until Wednesday

Koch says due to the condition of the building, and darkness, the investigation into what triggered the fire was delayed until Wednesday morning. However, initial property damage estimates are between $150 and $200K.