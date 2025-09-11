A large travel trailer being used as a residence was likely damaged beyond occupation Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:21 PM

Kennewick Fire Units responded to a trailer park in the 7300 block of West Bonnie Ave. about a fire.

As crews were arriving they saw flames and smoke billowing into the air. Inside the park, they learned some of the residents were fighting the fire through the front door using fire extinguishers.

Kennewick Fire was able to clear a path through the flames, and were able to get the fire largely out within 8 minutes. However, the trailer is likely uninhabitable.

One of the residents sustained minor injuries, and was taken to an area hospital KFD reminds homeowners to make sure they have fire extinguishers, many stores sell them labeled A-B-C.

Also, especially in trailers, make sure there's an escape route if a fire should break out.