Benton County fire investigators have begun working to determine what triggered a major fire that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews called to a location just south of the Queensgate area

Fire destroys home (BCFD -1-) Fire destroys home (BCFD -1-) loading...

Around 3:23 AM Benton County Fire District 1 crews arrived at a home on View Drive just of Valley View Road, and found the home nearly fully engulfed in flames.

BCFD officials say the fire was consuming the garage and had spread to the home. The one person inside was awakened by a smoke alarm and was able to safely escape, however the home is a total loss, and it also destroyed several vehicles and damaged others.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Fire and Benton County Fire District 4 assisted in fighting the blaze.

https://newstalk870.am/fire-guts-benton-county-home-but-occupant-escapes/