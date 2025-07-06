Fire Destroys Adams County Home, Crews Save 2 Others

A home in Lind in Adams County was destroyed by fire, but crews were able to save 2 others.

The early morning fire Saturday gutted one home

Adams County Fire District 2 crews were called to the 200 block of E. 2nd St. Lind for what officials said was a yard fire, they arrived around 2:30 AM.

The fire had spread to the house and a cedar fence separating the yard with another home close by.

Crews said within seconds, the initial home was fully engulfed and their priority shifted to saving the 2 home right next to it. Reinforcements were called in from Adams County Fire 2 in Ritzville, and the firefighters were able to spare the other 2 homes.

There were no reports of any injuries, the cause of the fire was not revealed. The investigation continues.

