Fire Destroys Adams County Home, Crews Save 2 Others

Fire Destroys Adams County Home, Crews Save 2 Others

Lind fire guts home (Adams County Fire District -1-)

A home in Lind in Adams County was destroyed by fire, but crews were able to save 2 others.

  The early morning fire Saturday gutted one home

Adams County Fire District 2 crews were called to the 200 block of E. 2nd St. Lind for what officials said was a yard fire, they arrived around 2:30 AM.

The fire had spread to the house and a cedar fence separating the yard with another home close by.

Remains of home burned (ACFD -1- )
loading...

 

Crews said within seconds, the initial home was fully engulfed and their priority shifted to saving the 2 home right next to it. Reinforcements were called in from Adams County Fire 2 in Ritzville, and the firefighters were able to spare the other 2 homes.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

There were no reports of any injuries, the cause of the fire was not revealed. The investigation continues.

Initial home explodes (ACFD-1- )
loading...

READ More: Most of Eastern WA under fire restrictions--again

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

More From 610 KONA