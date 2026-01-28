Walla Walla Home Consumed by Fire Sunday Afternoon

Walla Walla Fire investigators pinpointed the cause of the blaze.

Fire Guts Walla Walla Home

Around 3:22 PM Sunday, the 25th. Walla Walla City Fire Crews, along with Walla Walla County Fire 4, responded to a report of a blaze at 515 North 3rd. Ave.

When they arrived, smoke was billowing from under the eaves and the chimney. Crews immediately went to work battling the fire, and it was under control in less than 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported at the scene, investigators said the cause was likely an improperly installed and maintained woodstove. Damage to the home was estimated at $100K. Fire Officials urge people to have their chimneys and woodstoves inspected on a regular basis.