Fire Destroys Travel Trailer, and Shed Near East of Kennewick

Fire Destroys Travel Trailer, and Shed Near East of Kennewick

East Kennewick trailer fire (BCSO-BCFD 1)

Benton County Fire District 1 reports they're searching to find the cause of a fire Monday morning that destroyed a trailer and damaged a shed east of Kennewick.

  The trailer was being lived in, say fire officials

No one was injured in the blaze which was reported around 9:33 AM, near East 7th and South Yew Street,  a short distance east of Chemical Drive.

Fire crews had requested a second water tender to help with the blaze, which was said to be out by 9:46 AM.

As of about 10:30 AM Fire Officials said no one was injured but the trailer was totally destroyed and damage was sustained by a nearby shed.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigators have begun working the scene, but have not yet pinpointed the cause of the fire.  No word if anyone was home at the time, but BCFD 1 says the trailer was being used for housing.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

 

Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA