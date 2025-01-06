Fire Destroys Travel Trailer, and Shed Near East of Kennewick

Benton County Fire District 1 reports they're searching to find the cause of a fire Monday morning that destroyed a trailer and damaged a shed east of Kennewick.

The trailer was being lived in, say fire officials

No one was injured in the blaze which was reported around 9:33 AM, near East 7th and South Yew Street, a short distance east of Chemical Drive.

Fire crews had requested a second water tender to help with the blaze, which was said to be out by 9:46 AM.

As of about 10:30 AM Fire Officials said no one was injured but the trailer was totally destroyed and damage was sustained by a nearby shed.

Investigators have begun working the scene, but have not yet pinpointed the cause of the fire. No word if anyone was home at the time, but BCFD 1 says the trailer was being used for housing.