mobile home, fifth wheel and camp trailer destroyed (Twitter KFD Fire Chief Chad Michael) mobile home, fifth wheel and camp trailer destroyed (Twitter KFD Fire Chief Chad Michael) loading...

For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire.

Fire consumes RV, and mobile home in park

According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave.

Area of RV park (google maps) Area of RV park (google maps) loading...

Upon arrival, they found a single-wide mobile home consumed in flames. Two Kennewick Police officers arrived just prior to the fire crews, and were able to learn no one was inside the structure, but were told there might be 2 dogs inside.

The fire also spread rapidly to a 27-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer, and also destroyed a camp trailer, all were parked within a few feet of each other.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the two dogs did not survive. One was found inside the mobile home, the other inside the fifth wheel.

Kennewick fire officials still working to determine the cause

Benton County Fire District 1 as well as Richland Fire also responded, a total of 22 firefighters worked on the blaze. It was fully contained and out within 26 minutes, but all 3 structures were completely destroyed.

Get our free mobile app

There were 4 people using the three structures for home, but fire officials say they will be able to utilize other living arrangements. This is the same RV park where an 8-year-old girl died four days ago in an RV fire.