Fire Destroys Restrooms at 2 Rivers Park early Thursday

The restrooms at 2 Rivers Park in eastern Benton County along the Columbia River will likely be out of commission for some time.

Early Thursday, fire crews respond

Around 2:34 AM, Benton County Deputies responded to the restrooms located by the parking lot at 2 Rivers Park, after a report of flames.

Benton County Fire District 1 crews also responded, and found the fire had begun outside, but spread to the inside of the structure, consuming the wood portions of the building.

Get our free mobile app

When the crews arrived, the structure was fully inflamed. The fire was quickly knocked out,and no estimate of property damage has been given. The BCSO and Benton Fire continue the investigation, anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.