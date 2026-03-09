Fire crews from Cowlitz County, Longview-Kelso and other agencies were called in for the Saturday afternoon 2-alarm fire.

The Fire Was First Reported around 1:30 PM

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded along with the other units, and found smoke and flames billowing from the center portion of the hotel. It appeared the fire began in the lobby-restaurant area, but was not spreading to a long wing of hotel rooms.

Do Authorities Know The Cause of the Blaze?

Officials said they are not sure what triggered the fire, the hotel which is in active use, has 160 rooms. According to unconfirmed reports there were at least six guests registered Saturday afternoon, more expected that night.

As crews poured water on the massive flames, it sent smoke billowing into the sky, and at one point it appeared at least part of the roof collapsed.

Officials at the scene,�� according to KPTV Fox 12 TV Portland, said fire breaks built into the structure that helped slow or prevent the fire from spreading. As of Saturday into early Sunday, portions of the building were still smoldering slightly.

Although the fire was brought under control, the building continued to smolder well into Saturday night. Hotel staff were able to ensure that all workers and guests got out OK, no injuries were reported.

As many as 60 fire fighters battled the blaze before mop-ups began. The hotel is located at 510 Kelso Drive in Kelso, WA.