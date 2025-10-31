Overuse of Extension Chords Suspected in Kennewick House Fire

Kennewick Fire Officials suspect possible overuse of extension chords in house fire.

Crews respond to house fire Thursday afternoon

Around 12:29 PM, Kennewick Fire along with Benton County Fire and Pasco Fire, were called to a home in the 500 block of South Edison Street, callers told 9-1-1 they saw flames coming from the roof of the home.

When crews arrived they found a detached garage in the back that was the source of the blaze. Water hoses were able to be located to the back, and the fire was under control within minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Crews were able to remove gas and any other flammable materials from the garage to prevent further flareups. There were no injuries to any persons or animals.

The investigation continues but Kennewick Fire Officials say they are focusing on the use of extension chords. KFD and other fire officials urge caution and offered these fire safety tips:

"Never use an extension cord with a major appliance. The extension cord can overheat and start a fire.

Do not overload power strips.

Use power strips that have internal overload protection.

Replace worn, old or damaged extension cords right away.

Avoid putting cords where they can be damaged or pinched, like under a carpet or rug."

KFD media release image KFD media release image loading...

No information of the damage dollar amount was released by Officials.