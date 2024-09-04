Fire Crews Knock Down 3-Acre Blaze in Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon

Kennewick Fire Crews were able to contain and extinguish a fairly large brush fire in Zintel Canyon early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they're still working to determine the cause

Kennewick Fire officials released information late Tuesday night that around 3:08 AM, crews responded to an area near 19th Court and Buntin Street about a fire down in Zintel Canyon.

Crews found a football field-sized fire but it was determined to be at the southern end of the canyon. It grew to about three acres before it was fully contained in about 27 minutes, and then extinguished. Crews remained on the scene for a few hours to ensure no hot spots flared up.

Kennewick Fire officials say the cause has not yet been determined, and no injuries or property damage was reported.

Fire officials stress the region's fire danger remains at "very high" and to be extra careful with activities and work to prevent any possible combustion.