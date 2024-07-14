Fire Crews Battle 3 Train-Sparked Fires in Kennewick

Kennewick Fire Crews battled 3 blazes Saturday afternoon.

First fire reported at 3:08 PM

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael reports crews were called to the area of Canal and Fisher Streets, the fire was reported between Canal and the railroad tracks.

Crews were quickly able to bring that fire under control, after it threatened several homes. Then other fires were reported in vegetation just north of Arthur Street, between Metaline and Canal Drive. Crews were able to quickly extinguish that fire.

Then there was also a fire reported, according to KFD, near Deschutes and Quay. Benton County Fire District 1 assisted in putting out that fire.

Investigators say it appears a passing train sparked all 3 fires. Radio communication was made with the train and it was halted for a time to prevent any more potential sparking. Officials say fire danger in our region remains at the highest level, and the smallest sparks can ignite fires.