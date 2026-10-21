The fires that ravaged Spokane were horrific, but this crime is just as bad.

Suspects Arrested for Major Theft This Week

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports one man is in custody, and two other persons of interest are being sought, in connection with some major construction trailer thefts.

The case began October 15th. when a watchful neighbor in the 800 block of East Roundtable Circle noticed two suspcious men, using bolt cutters to try to cut a lock on a large red and white trailer. It had been brought there during the overnight hours.

Neighbor Notifies Authorities

When Deputies arrived, they didn't see anyone, but found both trailers were missing plates and identification. Armed with a warrant, Officers searched what turned out to be two trailers at the location, and found what appeared to be stolen tools, equipment and more. The red cargo trailer had been reported stolen in late September of this year.

The owner was notified, and identified it as his, as did another drywall construction owner whose white trailer was also taken.

Estimated Theft Costs Pushing Over $15,000

It turns out both construction company owners lived in the Indian Trail Neighborhood that was devastated by fire, and they had been working to help rebuild and fix many of the homes. The SCSO was able to link the thefts to 41-year-old Joseph A. Ballard, and he is now facing multiple charges.

The investigation continues, the SCSO and other law enforcement agencies say there's been a growing issue of construction theft since homeowners began rebuilding their homes after the deadly fires late this summer.