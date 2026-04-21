Walla Walla City and Fire District 4 crews responded to a Monday evening blaze at a scrapyard arond 7:50 PM.

The Fire Sent a Plume of Smoke High Above the City

According to Fire Officials and the city, the crews went to the Stubblefield Scrapyard at 211 North 11th. Ave. and found an active fire in the center of the facility.

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They immediately began suppression, and were aided by company workers at the scene.

They had to navigate their way around various piles of scrap and other items in the yard, but had the blaze under control by 7:59 PM and out shortly afteward.

No injuries reported, and no word of any damage to buildings or equipment. However, the cause of the fire is yet undetermined. The investigation continues.